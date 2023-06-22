Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Telangana HC Asks States, Centre To Establish Transgender Quota For NEET 2023 Admissions

The verdict comes after Dr Koyyala Ruth John Paul, a transgender woman belonging to the SC community, filed a petition for the quota.

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 13:57 IST

The bench also observed that the state and central authorities have yet to establish rules.
The Telangana High Court ordered the Centre, state governments and NMC or the National Medical Commission to start the transgender quota for NEET 2023 or the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2023. The verdict comes after Dr Koyyala Ruth John Paul, a transgender woman belonging to the SC community, filed a petition for the quota. The reservation is being introduced for the aspirants belonging to the transgender community, seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses in 2023. Ruth Paul was classified as a “female" even though they registered in the third gender category, during the counselling session held for all India and State quota seats in November 2022.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, said, “Work out a model that benefits the candidate, You can use either the state or central quota seats, whichever is beneficial to the petitioner."

The bench also observed that the state and central authorities have yet to establish rules despite the Supreme Court asking them to recognise the community as the third gender.

    • The bench said in its order, “… as and when counselling commences for NEET PG 2023, respondents, more particularly respondent No.6 (Medical Counselling Commission of Telangana), shall extend the benefit of third gender status in addition to the petitioner’s status as a “Scheduled Caste" candidate while considering admission in any of the courses either under the central quota or under the State quota for NEET PG 2023 in a manner which is beneficial to the petitioner."

    Dr Koyyala Ruth Paul is one of the two transgender persons — the other being Prachi Rathod — who made history as the first two transgender people to get a government job in Telangana.

    first published: June 22, 2023, 13:57 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 13:57 IST
