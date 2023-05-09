TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2023 Released: 63.85% Clear 1st Year, 67.26% Pass 2nd Year

Telangana first-year and second-year exam results for 2023 were released today, May 9, via a press conference by the Controller of Examination for Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). The results were announced at 11 AM by Sabitha Indra Reddy, Telangana’s minister of education. The Telangana Inter results 2023 can also be accessed by candidates by entering their roll number and password on the board’s result portal. The official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in all allow students to check their exam results.

The first-year exams for TS Intermediate were administered by the board from March 15 to April 3, and the second-year exams were administered from March 16 to April 4. There were 9,48,158 students registered for the TS Intermediate Exams 2023 this year, including 4,33,082 first-year students and 3,80,920 second-year students from the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

4,33,082 students in all showed up to take the TS Inter first-year exam of which 2,72,208 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for TS Intermediate first-year 2023 is 63.85 per cent. Girls outperformed boys for yet another year with a pass percentage of 68.85 per cent, while the pass percentage for boys is 56.80 per cent.

On the other hand, in the TS Inter second-year results, the overall pass percentage for 2023 is 67.26 per cent. Out of the 3,80,920 students who appeared for the second-year exams, 2,56,241 passed.

Girls once again surpassed boys with their academic performance in the intermediate second-year exam results, with a pass rate of 73.46 per cent compared to the boys’ pass rate of 60.66 per cent.

Telangana’s Medchal district has achieved the highest results in the first-year exams. Up to 75.27 per cent of students from Medchal who took first-year exams successfully passed them. Ranga Reddy district, at 72.82 per cent, stood second and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad at 72.6 per cent stood third.

In the second-year exams, Telangana’s Mulugu district was the top performer at 85.08 per cent. Kumuram Bheem Asifabad recorded 80.16 per cent and ranked second while Medchal with 72.27 per cent ranked Third.

