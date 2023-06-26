Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Telangana School Principal, Teachers Booked For Opposing To Student Wearing Scarf In Classroom

The case was filed after a complaint from a 10th grade girl who stated that an objection was raised to her wearing the scarf on June 23

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 17:31 IST

Hyderabad, India

The girl was allegedly told not to wear a scarf inside the classroom (Representative Image)
A case was registered against the principal and three teachers of a private school here for allegedly objecting to a student wearing a scarf as per her religious choice, police said on Saturday.

The case was booked following a complaint by a 10th standard student who claimed that an objection was raised to her wearing the scarf on June 23, they said.

    • The girl was allegedly told not to wear a scarf inside the classroom, they said.

    The case was registered under different sections of IPC, including Section 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and also the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

