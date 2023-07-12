Telangana Schools, Colleges Observed Bandh, After AISF Protest Over Fee Exploitation

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) among other student groups have called for bandh of schools and colleges in Telangana. It is reported that several school and college students have joined the march over issues that plague state’s education sector. However, there is no official word shared by any leaders from the state. The student unions across the state are raising their voice against irregularities in the education sector of the state that includes, fee exploitation, lack of infrastructure, among others.

It is not the first time when calls for bandh was given earlier on June 26, ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) asked students to join schools and colleges over hike in fees. These protestors are claiming that both private and government schools are not working for the benefit of students and parents. Further they have urged to stop prescribing and selling expensive textbooks. Another concern student bodies share is vacant seats in the educational institutions. The body allegedly contended that 15, 000 posts are vacant to recruit teachers on positions like MEO and DSC.

Meanwhile other states in the country due to incessant rainfall have closed there school and colleges. Places like Delhi, Haryana, Gurugram, Manali, Himachal Pradesh and others are flooded severely with downpour and failed drainage system. Haryana’s Kurukshetra University has postponed the entrance examination for both UG, PG courses owing to rainfall and new dates for the same is not released yet.