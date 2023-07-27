Telangana Education Dept Declares Holiday for Schools, Colleges Tomorrow Due to Heavy Rains

The Telangana government has declared a holiday for schools, colleges, and all educational institutions across the state tomorrow, July 28, amid heavy rains and waterlogging. A red alert has been issued for eight districts. “Government has decided to extend holiday for all educational institutions (govt, aided and private) in the state on 28.07.2023 (Friday) keeping in view incessant rains and adverse weather conditions.," reads the official notice by the education department.

Schools in Telangana will also remain closed on July 29 due to Muharram. The state education minister, Sabita Indra Reddy had earlier declared a two-day holiday on July 26 and 27 for all educational institutions in the state, both private and public, due to the ongoing heavy rains, after approval by chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. This announcement was made by the directorate of school education in Telangana and Hyderabad. The instructions stated, “immediate orders are to be issued in this regard."