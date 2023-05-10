TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Declared LIVE: 86.60% Students Clear Exam, Supplementary Exams from June 14

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has released Telangana the SSC or class 10th results 2023 today, May 10. The Telangana Board SSC results are available to the students online at bse.telangana.gov.in, and bseresults.telangana.gov.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and password to access the Telangana SSC results 2023 on the candidate portal.

This year the pass percentage is 86.60 per cent. Out of the 4,91,000 students who appeared for SSC exams, 4,19,000 have passed. Girls outperformed boys this year. The pass percentage for boys is 84.68 per cent and for girls, the pass percentage stands at 88.53 per cent.

To pass the TS SSC exams, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent marks. To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade B. Students who get between 500 to 599 are given grade C and those scoring between 350 to 499 get grade D. Candidates from the PWD category should score at least 25 per cent marks to pass the exam.

The 10th class exams were held in Telangana from April 3 to April 13. A total of 7,39,493 students wrote the exams. Candidates are required to score a passing mark of 35 per cent overall and in each subject to clear the exam. Recently in Telangana, there had been news of TSPSC paper leakages. Therefore, the board authorities are checking the Telangana SSC papers twice to ensure error-free exam results.

In 2022, the TS SSC results were announced on June 30. The overall pass percentage was at 90 per cent. A total of 5,09,307 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 5,04,398 took the 10th exam. Girls performed better than boys last year. While the pass percentage among girls was 92.45 per cent, among boys, it was 87.61 per cent.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Inter 1st and 2nd-year result 2023 on May 9. The pass percentage for 1st year is 63.85 per cent which means out of the total 4,33,082 students, 2,72,208 students cleared the exams. In the case of the 2nd year, out of the total of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams with a pass percentage of 67.26 per cent.

