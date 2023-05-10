TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Declared LIVE: 86.60% Students Clear Exam, Supplementary Exams from June 14

Curated By: Damini Solanki
For the students who could not clear the examination, the Advanced Supplementary Exams 2023 will take place from June 14, 2023 to June 22, 2023. The detailed date sheet for the TS SSC Supplementary exams will be released later. The last date to submit the supplementary examination fee is May 26.
The Telangana board will provide special coaching classes to compartments students. In these special classes, mid day meals will also be given to the students.
This year, the best-performing district was Vikarabad with 59.46 per cent of students from the district passing the exam…read more
A total of 4.91 lakh students appeared for SSC exams, while 4.19 lakh cleared the exams.
The overall pass percentage for boys is 84.68 per cent, and 88.53 per cent for girls.
The pass percentage dropped this year. Out of the 4,91,000 students who appeared for SSC exams, 4,19,000 students have passed.
Telangana’s Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced SSC results at a press conference. This year the pass percentage is 86.60 per cent.
The state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has arrived at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Complex, Hyderabad for the result press conference
The press conference for Manabadi Telangana Class 10th result will start in a few minutes.
Candidates from the PWD category should score at least 25 per cent marks to pass the exam.
The students will have to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks to get qualified in the TS SSC 2023 exams. The students who will not clear TS SSC 2023 exam can appear for the Telangana supplementary exams to be held later. The compartmental exam date will be notified during the announcement of TS SSC 2023 result.
TSBIE secretary Navin Mittal said the board has arranged for psychologists and psychiatrists and advised students to call the toll-free number 14416 if they faced stress and anxiety.
The Minister for Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, will release the Telangana SSC exam results for 2023 today at 12 noon at Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Complex, Hyderabad. Once released, the Telangana Board SSC results will be made available to the students online at bse.telangana.gov.in, and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
In 2022, as many as 3007 schools scored 100 per cent pass percentage. This means, that all the students from their school cleared the exams. Further, 15 schools got a 0 per cent pass percentage implying none of the students from these schools could pass the TS SSC exams.
A grade- 750 marks or above
B grade- Between 600 to 749 marks
C grade- Between 500 to 599 marks
D grade- Between 350 to 499 marks
Step 1: Visit bse.telangana.gov.in, the official website of TSBIE.
Step 2: Click on the TS SSC result 2023 link on the homepage.
Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter your roll number and click on submit.
Step 4: The Telangana SSC 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download a copy of the result and take a printout of it for future records.
Telangana SSC results 2023 are expected to be announced at a press conference like every year. The TS Class 10 result will be announced at 12 noon by the state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.
Last year the pass percentage for Siddipet was the highest, at 97.85 per cent, while Hyderabad district had the lowest pass percentage of 79.63 per cent. Stay tuned for this year’s results.
In 2022, out of the 5,03,570 students who registered to appear for the Telangana 10th exams, as many as 4,53,201 students had passed. The pass percentage last year was the lowest in three years.
The students who fail to meet the minimum eligibility criteria will get a chance to appear for compartment exams. However, details of these exams or re-evaluation will soon be made available on the official websites after the results are announced.
A link for the Manabadi TS SSC Class 10 result will appear on the home page of the official website:
Step 1: Download the application via Google Play Store.
Step 2: On the homepage, search TS SSC Result 2023 link.
Step 3: Type the details asked like roll number, school code and year.
Step 4: Submit with a Captcha Code.
Step 5: The result is displayed on the screen. Download it for future references.
After the TS SSC results 2023 are declared today, students who pass the exam will be able to go for admission to Class 11. Candidates will be required to choose a stream- science, commerce, or arts for higher studies.
The TS SSC result 2023 includes the student’s name, marks, result status, qualifying status, and other details. The board will also release the subject-wise grades for the exams.
In 2022, girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 92.45 per cent and pass percentage of boys was 87.61 per cent.
TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has released Telangana the SSC or class 10th results 2023 today, May 10. The Telangana Board SSC results are available to the students online at bse.telangana.gov.in, and bseresults.telangana.gov.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and password to access the Telangana SSC results 2023 on the candidate portal.
This year the pass percentage is 86.60 per cent. Out of the 4,91,000 students who appeared for SSC exams, 4,19,000 have passed. Girls outperformed boys this year. The pass percentage for boys is 84.68 per cent and for girls, the pass percentage stands at 88.53 per cent.
To pass the TS SSC exams, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent marks. To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade B. Students who get between 500 to 599 are given grade C and those scoring between 350 to 499 get grade D. Candidates from the PWD category should score at least 25 per cent marks to pass the exam.
The 10th class exams were held in Telangana from April 3 to April 13. A total of 7,39,493 students wrote the exams. Candidates are required to score a passing mark of 35 per cent overall and in each subject to clear the exam. Recently in Telangana, there had been news of TSPSC paper leakages. Therefore, the board authorities are checking the Telangana SSC papers twice to ensure error-free exam results.
In 2022, the TS SSC results were announced on June 30. The overall pass percentage was at 90 per cent. A total of 5,09,307 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 5,04,398 took the 10th exam. Girls performed better than boys last year. While the pass percentage among girls was 92.45 per cent, among boys, it was 87.61 per cent.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Inter 1st and 2nd-year result 2023 on May 9. The pass percentage for 1st year is 63.85 per cent which means out of the total 4,33,082 students, 2,72,208 students cleared the exams. In the case of the 2nd year, out of the total of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams with a pass percentage of 67.26 per cent.
