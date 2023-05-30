Telangana State PSC Exam Scam: Accused Used ChatGPT, Provided Answers Via Bluetooth Earbuds

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is currently probing a scam that might be one of the biggest cheating scandals in India. The investigation into the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) exam question paper leak case is leading to startling findings - wherein civil servants used ChatGPT to trick the system.

As per a Times of India report, a Special Investigating Team (SIT) found that one of the accused involved in the scandal used the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool - ChatGPT to get answers to the questions.

Identified as Poola Ramesh, a divisional engineer with the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) in Peddapalli district, took the help of ChatGPT to answer the leaked question papers for the AEE and DAO exams. With the help of Bluetooth earbuds, Ramesh cleverly communicated the answers to fellow aspirants during the recruitment exam.

The SIT recently came across these startling details. Reports state that Ramesh got easy access to leaked question papers of at least three recruitment exams, following which he used ChatGPT to get answers for two of them.

Ramesh then came up with a plan to help seven candidates who were going to appear for two exams that were scheduled to be conducted on January 22 and February 26. On the day of the exam, he advised all seven candidates to insert Bluetooth micro earpieces in their ears.

A higher official at the exam centre is reported to have helped Ramesh with photos of the question papers. The official is believed to have sent the photos to Ramesh 10 minutes after the exam began. Meanwhile, Ramesh - who was sitting at another location with four of his associates, used ChatGPT to access the correct answers and communicated them to the candidates easily. Each of the seven candidates had allegedly settled to pay Rs 40 lakh for helping them to pass the exam, reports add.

“Ramesh sold the leaked question paper to more than 30 candidates for Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh each," a police officer connected to the investigation said. Ramesh also made Rs 10 crore from over 35 applicants including a few government employees as well, the police officer mentioned. By the time, the police could find him or investigate so far – Ramesh had received about Rs 1.1 crore.