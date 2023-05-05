Tender Process for Construction of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools to Begin in June: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Public Works Department to commence in June the tender process for the construction of 10 Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in the state.

Presiding a meeting of the Education Department here on Wednesday evening, he said the state government has decided to open a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in every assembly constituency in a phased manner. There are 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.

Ten such schools will be constructed in the first phase, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

He said land for Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in Nadaun, Badsar, Palampur, Jaisinghpur, Shahpur, Jawali, Jaswan-Pragpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Kinnaur and Haroli assembly constituencies has been transferred in the name of the Education Department and these schools will serve as a model for providing quality education in the state.

He said that Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools will have all the modern facilities.

These schools will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with a special focus on quality education, he added.

