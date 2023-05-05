Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Tender Process for Construction of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools to Begin in June: Himachal CM

Tender Process for Construction of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools to Begin in June: Himachal CM

Ten such schools will be constructed in the first phase, according to a statement issued here on Thursday

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 14:08 IST

Shimla, India

The state government has decided to open a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in every assembly constituency in a phased manner (File photo/PTI)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Public Works Department to commence in June the tender process for the construction of 10 Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in the state.

Presiding a meeting of the Education Department here on Wednesday evening, he said the state government has decided to open a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in every assembly constituency in a phased manner. There are 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.

He said land for Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in Nadaun, Badsar, Palampur, Jaisinghpur, Shahpur, Jawali, Jaswan-Pragpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Kinnaur and Haroli assembly constituencies has been transferred in the name of the Education Department and these schools will serve as a model for providing quality education in the state.

He said that Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools will have all the modern facilities.

These schools will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with a special focus on quality education, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 05, 2023, 14:08 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 14:08 IST
