Third Suspect Held in DU 1st-year Student Murder Case

A third suspect involved in the murder of a first-year Delhi University (DU) student here has been apprehended, officials said on Tuesday.

He was identified as Talib, a student of the School of Open Learning. Police said he was held after several raids in the national capital.

According to the police officials, Talib claimed he was not involved in the killing.

Earlier, two people were arrested in the case. They were identified as Rahul, a first-year student who lived in Delhi’s Bindapur area, and his friend Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri who worked at a T-shirt factory.

Police said Haroon was Rahul’s tenant.