Home » education-career » Third Suspect Held in DU 1st-year Student Murder Case

Third Suspect Held in DU 1st-year Student Murder Case

He was identified as Talib, a student of the School of Open Learning. Police said he was held after several raids in the national capital

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 12:57 IST

New Delhi, India

According to the police officials, Talib claimed he was not involved in the killing (File representative image)
A third suspect involved in the murder of a first-year Delhi University (DU) student here has been apprehended, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police officials, Talib claimed he was not involved in the killing.

Earlier, two people were arrested in the case. They were identified as Rahul, a first-year student who lived in Delhi’s Bindapur area, and his friend Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri who worked at a T-shirt factory.

Police said Haroon was Rahul’s tenant.

    • Victim Nikhil Chauhan, a student of DU’s School of Open Learning, was stabbed to death on Sunday outside the Aryabhatta College in the South Campus area after he objected to his girlfriend being allegedly harassed by another student.

    After family members of Nikhil Chauhan alleged that his murder was pre-planned, police said the angle of conspiracy will be verified after the arrest of other persons involved in the case.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 24, 2023, 12:57 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 12:57 IST
