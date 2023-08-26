Srutanjay Narayanan, Son Of Kannada Actor Becomes An IAS Officer

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the most coveted tests in India. The participants require intense preparation to clear this exam. Many of them manage to crack this exam despite the numerous challenges. One such example is Srutanjay Narayanan. Srutanjay is the son of actor Krishnamurthy Narayanan, popularly known as Chinni Jayanth. Krishnamurthy is one of the renowned Tamil stars, known for his comedy acts in 80s films starring Rajinikanth.

Srutanjay Narayanan studied 10-12 hours to accomplish his goal of becoming an IAS officer, and his relentless efforts bore fruit. His name was mentioned in the list of UPSC Top 100 Rank. As of now, he is working as a sub-collector in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. Srutanjay Narayanan cracked the UPSC exam in the second attempt, and bagged the 75th rank in the UPSC CSE 2019, the results of which were declared in 2020. He was working simultaneously on a startup during his second attempt.

Srutanjay Narayanan had acted in a lot of school and college plays but didn’t pursue acting like his father professionally. Chinni Jayanth used to teach the intricacies of cinema to Srutanjay’s friends, but he was not inclined to pursue a career in cinema. His sole purpose for acting in the theatre plays was to find a medium for expression and make new friends. Srutanjay Narayanan didn’t want to explore the possibilities of a professional career in the acting field.