This Open University Will Enroll Students In Two Full-Time Courses Simultaneously

The Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) will be enrolling students in two courses simultaneously from the 2023-24 academic session. This year, the university is launching a dual degree program for its students as per the new UGC rules. Now, students can study for two degrees simultaneously by taking admission here. Earlier the institution had permitted diploma courses in addition to degrees but for the first time, it will grant two full-time degree courses at the same time.

The two full-time degree programmes will be introduced at the UG and PG levels by the rules which will be discussed at a conference.

A course at Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University can be taken on campus and another through distance learning at the same time, according to reports. This regulation may be put into effect by the university in the upcoming academic year 2023-2024. Students can get admission into this university by applying through their official website- https://uprtouexam.in/ Apart from dual degree courses, the University will also have a diploma course along with a degree course. This will open a wide variety of options for the students to develop their skills.

This came after the University Grant Commission (UGC) asked all the universities to do the necessary changes in their structure so that the students can pursue two academic degrees at the same time. A proposal allowing students to simultaneously pursue two full-time degrees was accepted by UGC in April.

Given that the class schedules for the two academic programmes do not conflict, UGC has permitted students to enrol in two full-time academic courses at once. Before this change, UGC permitted students to enrol in one normal course and one distance learning course at the same time. However, this advancement is noteworthy because it now enables students to enrol in two full-time degrees concurrently. This step is taken following the National Education Policy ( NEP) 2020.

The regulations came into effect on September 30, 2022, the date UGC announced the circular. However, PhD students are not covered by the existing regulations.

