As the world is moving forward towards exciting advancements, science and technology-driven subjects are in demand. Many new digital courses have also sprouted in various parts of India. These courses not just keep students up-to-date with newer ventures, but also make them well-equipped to fight cyber hacks. There has been a significant rise in cyber crimes. Users often fall prey to phishing, spam, data interference, hacking of personal details and forgery among others. Due to the rising cyber crime cases, there has been a demand for cyber experts and computer geeks.

To fulfill the requirement, the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu opened the latest cybersecurity PG diploma course in collaboration with TimesPro. The PG Diploma in Cyber Security course was announced by the Director of IIT Jammu, Professor Manoj Singh Gaur.

By applying to the course, candidates will be enabled to identify cyber threats, gain knowledge of cybersecurity and risk management, data breaches, cloud and network security, design frameworks for cyber security, and receive priceless advice from academics and industry specialists, reports The Indian Express.

Here are the course details:

Syllabus

The new curriculum at IIT Jammu will teach aspirants topics that include mathematical foundations, cryptography for beginners, basics of computer networking and operating system, web-based applications, how to keep one’s network safe, and digital and multimedia forensics, as well.

Duration and mode

An Interactive Learning (IL) platform will be used to teach the cyber security course taking the help of Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. While the training will continue for one year, a six-day campus immersion session is mandatory once you opt for the learning experience. Over 100 hours of self-learning is there in the curriculum, which uses a variety of proven teaching methods such as lectures, group discussions, assignments, and projects.

Career Opportunity

Ransomware, phishing, and cyber-attacks pose a relentless threat to major organisations today. As a result, IIT Jammu’s Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security has undertaken the responsibility to meet the rising demand for tech gurus and ethical hackers who are efficient in safeguarding the needs of an organisation.

