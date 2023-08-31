Three Arrested For Impersonation In BSF Constable Tradesman Exam In Agra

In a shocking incident, three individuals were apprehended on Wednesday for orchestrating an impersonation scam during the Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Tradesman Exam in the Tajganj police station area of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The police have identified the culprits as Vikas Kumar, Ajay Kumar, and Hariom, all residents of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the authorities, the imposter attempted the fraudulent act during the morning session of the exam from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. He was caught red-handed while en route to impersonate yet another candidate during the afternoon session. The accused, Vikas, assumed the identity of Hariom for the morning session. For the second session, he was slated to appear at a different exam centre in Tehra, substituting for a candidate named Rammohan. The intricate plot had allegedly been hatched by Rammohan, who enticed Vikas with a sum of Rs 50,000. Rammohan is currently on the run.

The fraudulent activity triggered a swift response from law enforcement, resulting in the registration of an FIR under the Fraud and Examination Act at the Tajganj police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Rai revealed that the intelligence about the imposter prompted the activation of a surveillance team.