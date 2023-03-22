TISSNET 2023 Final Answer Key Out, Results to be Announced Soon

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is expected to release the TISSNET 2023 results soon. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their TISSNET 2023 results on the official website at tiss.edu. The final answer key was released on March 21.

Candidates can review and obtain their TISSNET final answer key 2023 by using their email ID and password on the portal. The final answer key was released in accordance with the objections raised by candidates during the objection-raising process from March 3 to March 8. TISS conducted the national entrance test on February 25 in offline mode.

TISSNET Final Answer Key 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Visit TISS’s official website at admissions.tiss.edu.

Step 2: Go to the PG Programmes Section and click on the “TISSNET 2023 final answer key" link

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: The TISSNET 2023 final answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the answer key. Also, keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

The TISSNET 2023 scorecard will include details such as the name of the candidate, registration number, domicile, category, cut-off, score, and qualifying status. Candidates will have to score the minimum sectional cut-off marks to qualify the exam. For those belonging to the general, EWS, KM, and AF categories, their minimum sectional cut-off marks are 35 per cent or 14 marks. Students from the PWD and OBC(NC) categories, need to score a minimum of 30 per cent or 12 marks. There is no sectional cut-off for SC and ST candidates.

The examination was conducted on February 25, from 2 pm to 3.40 pm. TISSNET is held for admission to MA programmes offered by the 17 schools and two centres of the Tata Institute of Social Science located in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland, and Chennai (Banyan).

