TISSNET 2023 Result Declared at admissions.tiss.edu

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has declared the result for TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2023) today, March 23. Candidates can check the TISSNET 2023 result through the official website- admissions.tiss.edu using their email ID and password.

The final answer key was released on March 21. Candidates can review and obtain their TISSNET final answer key 2023 by using their email ID and password on the portal. The final answer key was released in accordance with the objections raised by candidates during the objection-raising process from March 3 to March 8.

TISSNET 2023 Result: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the TISS official website — admissions.tiss.edu.

Step 2: Go to the PG Programmes and click on the “TISSNET 2023 result" link

Step 3: On the next window, enter the registered email ID and password.

Step 4: The TISSNET result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

The TISSNET 2023 scorecard will include details such as the name of the candidate, registration number, domicile, category, cut-off, score, and qualifying status. Candidates will have to score the minimum sectional cut-off marks to qualify the exam. For those belonging to the general, EWS, KM, and AF categories, their minimum sectional cut-off marks are 35 per cent or 14 marks. Students from the PWD and OBC(NC) categories, need to score a minimum of 30 per cent or 12 marks. There is no sectional cut-off for SC and ST candidates.

The examination was conducted on February 25, from 2 pm to 3.40 pm.

TISS NET (Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences for admission into various postgraduate courses in social sciences. TISSNET is held for admission to MA programmes offered by the 17 schools and two centres of the Tata Institute of Social Science located in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland, and Chennai (Banyan).

Read all the Latest Education News here