TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result LIVE: Re-exam Scores Declared at tnresults.nic.in

How can I check TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023?

You can check the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website tnresults.nic.in and using the direct link provided.

When will the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 be announced?

The TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 announcement will be updated today on the official website. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

What is the official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?

The official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. You can also find the direct link on our website.

When was 10th arrear exam in 2023?

The TN SSLC supply exam was conducted in June-July.

How can I check my Tamil Nadu SSLC result online?

Students can check their results at tnresults.nic.in, using their application number.

What is the percentage of SSLC in TN?

The pass percentage stood at 91.39% in the main exam result that was released in May.