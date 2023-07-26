Trends :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result LIVE: Re-exam Scores Declared at tnresults.nic.in

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result LIVE: Re-exam Scores Declared at tnresults.nic.in

TN 10th Arrear Exam Result Live: The Tamil Nadu SSLC supply results has been released at dge.tn.gov.in, and tnresults.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 15:23 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Advertisement
Jul 26, 2023 15:23 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the Messages app on your mobile.

Step 2: Type TNBOARD10 followed by registration number and birth date.

Step 3: Send to the number 9282232585.

Step 4: You will receive the result as an SMS

Jul 26, 2023 15:15 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Admit Card Needed to Check Marks

Candidates will need their TN SSLC supply exam 2023 admit card to check their scores as it contains their application number, that needs to entered to access the scores.

Advertisement
Jul 26, 2023 15:08 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Marks Needed to Pass Exam

To pass the TN SSLC exam, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject and overall. Those who fail to get the minimum marks will have to repeat the year.

Jul 26, 2023 15:06 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the TN 10th supply result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The TN SSLC supply result 2023 will be displayed.

Step 5: Save and download.

Jul 26, 2023 15:02 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Announced for Private Candidates, Where to Check

The results are now available at:

— dge.tn.gov.in

— apply1.tndge.org

— tnresults.nic.in

Jul 26, 2023 14:54 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared

The Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 has been announced.

Advertisement
Jul 26, 2023 14:39 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Direct Link

Once released, students will be check their scores at

– dge.tn.gov.in

– apply1.tndge.org

– tnresults.nic.in

Jul 26, 2023 14:25 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Anytime Soon

The TN 10th SSLC supplementary exam result 2023 will be released today anytime soon. Once the link is activated on the official website, students will be able to check their results using their application id.

Jul 26, 2023 14:12 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Where to Check Scores?

Once declared, the results will be available on the TNDGE official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and tnresults.nic.in

Jul 26, 2023 14:09 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Internet Not Working? How to Check

Step 1: Open the Messages app on your mobile.

Step 2: Type TNBOARD10 followed by registration number and birth date.

Step 3: Send to 9282232585.

Step 4: You will receive the result as an SMS

Jul 26, 2023 14:07 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Shortly, How to Check

Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on supply result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The TN SSLC supply result 2023 will be displayed.

Jul 26, 2023 13:59 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result LIVE: Frequently-Asked-Questions

How can I check TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023?

You can check the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website tnresults.nic.in and using the direct link provided.

When will the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 be announced?

The TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 announcement will be updated today on the official website. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

What is the official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?

The official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. You can also find the direct link on our website.

When was 10th arrear exam in 2023?

The TN SSLC supply exam was conducted in June-July.

How can I check my Tamil Nadu SSLC result online?

Students can check their results at tnresults.nic.in, using their application number.

What is the percentage of SSLC in TN?

The pass percentage stood at 91.39% in the main exam result that was released in May.

Jul 26, 2023 13:46 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Grading System

Students who get score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade, those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2. Grade D will be given to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range. A student will receive an E grade and be marked failed if their score is below 35 per cent.

Jul 26, 2023 13:39 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Details To Check On Scorecards

Candidates must check for these details on scorecards –

— Name

— Personal details

— Exam dates

— School name

— Total marks

— Percentage and Grade Calculation

— Pass/ Fail status

Jul 26, 2023 13:24 IST

TN SSLC 10th Supply Results: Passing Rate of Schools in Main Exam

Government Schools – 87.45%

Government-aided schools – 92.24%

Private Schools – 97.38%

People studying in Secondary Schools – 91.58%

Girls Schools – 94.38%

Boys Schools – 83.25%

Jul 26, 2023 13:20 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Today, What About 12th Scores?

The TN 12th or HSE supplementary results 2023 were released on July 24.

Jul 26, 2023 13:12 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Why No Merit List Released This Year?

After the main exam result was announced in May, there was no merit list. Since 2018, the Tamil Nadu board stopped ‘advertising’ or declaring the names of the top-ranking students. It announces the city or district which registers the highest pass percentage. The move is aimed to reduce the ‘unhealthy’ competition, as per TNDGE.

Jul 26, 2023 13:06 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023: What to Do if Failed to Get Passing Marks?

Students must get at least 35 per cent in each paper and overall to pass the TN 10th exam. Those who fail to get the required score will have to repeat the year.

Jul 26, 2023 12:52 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023: Websites to Check

- dge.tn.gov.in

- apply1.tndge.org

- tnresults.nic.in

- dge1.tn.nic.in

- dge2.tn.nic.in

- apply1.tndge.org

Jul 26, 2023 12:41 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023: Documents Needed to Check Scores

Candidates will need their TN SSLC supply exam admit card to check their scores as it contains their application number.

Jul 26, 2023 12:37 IST

TN 10th SSLC Result 2023: District Wise Pass Percentage

Perambalur – 97.67%

Sivagangai – 97.53%

Virudh Nagar – 96.22%

Kanyakumari – 95.99%

Tuticorin– 95.58%

Jul 26, 2023 12:27 IST

TN 10th SSLC Result 2023: Girls Outperformed Boys

While 4,59,303 boys took the TN SSLC main exam 2023, as many as 4,04,904 passed, taking the pass percentage to 88.16%. Among girls, 4,55,017 appeared for the exam while 4,30,710 cleared taking the pass percentage to 94.66%.

Jul 26, 2023 12:25 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023: What to Check?

The online mark sheets must be cross-checked by the students to check for any errors. In case of any errors, the TN DGE must be notified immediately. The TN SSLC supply result will include the student’s name, personal information, exam dates, school name, overall marks, percentages, grade calculation, and pass/fail status.

Jul 26, 2023 12:23 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023: Exam Dates

The TN SSLC class 10 supply examination was conducted in the months of June and July.

Jul 26, 2023 12:23 IST

Over 91% Cleared TN 10th SSLC Exam 2023

In the Tamil Nadu SSLC main result 2023 that was released in May, as many as 9,14,320 students took the exam out of which, 8,35,614 students cleared it. The pass percentage stood at 91.39%.

Jul 26, 2023 12:19 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “TN SSLC Supply Result 2023" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The TN SSLC supply result 2023 will be displayed.

Jul 26, 2023 12:17 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023: Passing Marks

To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject, including compartmental subjects.

Jul 26, 2023 12:16 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store.

Step 2: To register for an account, click the “Sign up" option.

Step 3: If the user already exists, log in with their credentials.

Step 4: After that, search for TN board

Step 5: Enter required credentials

Step 6: The TN SSLC Supply result will show up on the screen.

Jul 26, 2023 12:12 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supply Result: FAQs Answered

How can I check TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023?

You can check the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website tnresults.nic.in and using the direct link provided.

When will the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 be announced?

The TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 announcement will be updated today on the official website. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

What is the official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?

The official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. You can also find the direct link on our website.

Jul 26, 2023 12:09 IST

TN 10th SSLC Result: Pass Percentage Over The Years

YEARPASS PERCENTAGE
202391.39%
202290.07%
2021100%
2020100%
201995.17%
201895.50%

Read more

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the TN SSLC or class 10 supplementary examination result 2023 today, July 26. It is available on the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and tnresults.nic.in. Students must get at least 35 per cent in each paper and overall to pass the TN 10th exam. Those who fail to get the required score will have to repeat the year. In the Tamil Nadu SSLC main result released on May 19, a total of 91.39 per cent of students passed. Know how to check scores online, via SMS here.

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result LIVE: FAQs Answered

How can I check TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023?

You can check the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website tnresults.nic.in and using the direct link provided.

When will the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 be announced?

The TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 announcement will be updated today on the official website. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

What is the official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?

The official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. You can also find the direct link on our website.

When was 10th arrear exam in 2023?

The TN SSLC supply exam was conducted in June-July.

How can I check my Tamil Nadu SSLC result online?

Students can check their results at tnresults.nic.in, using their application number.

What is the percentage of SSLC in TN?

The pass percentage stood at 91.39% in the main exam result that was released in May.

TRENDING NEWS