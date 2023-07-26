TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result LIVE: Re-exam Scores Declared at tnresults.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Tamil Nadu, India
Step 1: Open the Messages app on your mobile.
Step 2: Type TNBOARD10 followed by registration number and birth date.
Step 3: Send to the number 9282232585.
Step 4: You will receive the result as an SMS
Candidates will need their TN SSLC supply exam 2023 admit card to check their scores as it contains their application number, that needs to entered to access the scores.
To pass the TN SSLC exam, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject and overall. Those who fail to get the minimum marks will have to repeat the year.
Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the TN 10th supply result link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: The TN SSLC supply result 2023 will be displayed.
Step 5: Save and download.
The results are now available at:
— dge.tn.gov.in
— apply1.tndge.org
— tnresults.nic.in
The Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 has been announced.
Once released, students will be check their scores at
– dge.tn.gov.in
– apply1.tndge.org
– tnresults.nic.in
The TN 10th SSLC supplementary exam result 2023 will be released today anytime soon. Once the link is activated on the official website, students will be able to check their results using their application id.
Once declared, the results will be available on the TNDGE official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and tnresults.nic.in
How can I check TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023?
You can check the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website tnresults.nic.in and using the direct link provided.
When will the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 be announced?
The TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 announcement will be updated today on the official website. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
What is the official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?
The official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. You can also find the direct link on our website.
When was 10th arrear exam in 2023?
The TN SSLC supply exam was conducted in June-July.
How can I check my Tamil Nadu SSLC result online?
Students can check their results at tnresults.nic.in, using their application number.
What is the percentage of SSLC in TN?
The pass percentage stood at 91.39% in the main exam result that was released in May.
Students who get score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade, those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2. Grade D will be given to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range. A student will receive an E grade and be marked failed if their score is below 35 per cent.
Candidates must check for these details on scorecards –
— Name
— Personal details
— Exam dates
— School name
— Total marks
— Percentage and Grade Calculation
— Pass/ Fail status
Government Schools – 87.45%
Government-aided schools – 92.24%
Private Schools – 97.38%
People studying in Secondary Schools – 91.58%
Girls Schools – 94.38%
Boys Schools – 83.25%
The TN 12th or HSE supplementary results 2023 were released on July 24.
After the main exam result was announced in May, there was no merit list. Since 2018, the Tamil Nadu board stopped ‘advertising’ or declaring the names of the top-ranking students. It announces the city or district which registers the highest pass percentage. The move is aimed to reduce the ‘unhealthy’ competition, as per TNDGE.
Students must get at least 35 per cent in each paper and overall to pass the TN 10th exam. Those who fail to get the required score will have to repeat the year.
Candidates will need their TN SSLC supply exam admit card to check their scores as it contains their application number.
Perambalur – 97.67%
Sivagangai – 97.53%
Virudh Nagar – 96.22%
Kanyakumari – 95.99%
Tuticorin– 95.58%
While 4,59,303 boys took the TN SSLC main exam 2023, as many as 4,04,904 passed, taking the pass percentage to 88.16%. Among girls, 4,55,017 appeared for the exam while 4,30,710 cleared taking the pass percentage to 94.66%.
The online mark sheets must be cross-checked by the students to check for any errors. In case of any errors, the TN DGE must be notified immediately. The TN SSLC supply result will include the student’s name, personal information, exam dates, school name, overall marks, percentages, grade calculation, and pass/fail status.
The TN SSLC class 10 supply examination was conducted in the months of June and July.
In the Tamil Nadu SSLC main result 2023 that was released in May, as many as 9,14,320 students took the exam out of which, 8,35,614 students cleared it. The pass percentage stood at 91.39%.
To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject, including compartmental subjects.
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store.
Step 2: To register for an account, click the “Sign up" option.
Step 3: If the user already exists, log in with their credentials.
Step 4: After that, search for TN board
Step 5: Enter required credentials
Step 6: The TN SSLC Supply result will show up on the screen.
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2023
|91.39%
|2022
|90.07%
|2021
|100%
|2020
|100%
|2019
|95.17%
|2018
|95.50%
TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the TN SSLC or class 10 supplementary examination result 2023 today, July 26. It is available on the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and tnresults.nic.in. Students must get at least 35 per cent in each paper and overall to pass the TN 10th exam. Those who fail to get the required score will have to repeat the year. In the Tamil Nadu SSLC main result released on May 19, a total of 91.39 per cent of students passed. Know how to check scores online, via SMS here.
TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result LIVE: FAQs Answered
