TN 11th Supplementary Result LIVE: Declared! Check Your Re-exam 11th Result at tnresults.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 16:54 IST
Tamil Nadu, India
TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the class 11 or HSE +1 supplementary results 2023 today, July 28. Candidates who took the exam can now check their scores on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in, or tnresults.nic.in. The marks will also be available on tnresults.nic.in. Students will need their application number and date of birth to check their scores. In order to pass the exam, students need to score 35 marks out of 100 to pass in every subject. Those who fail to secure the minimum marks will have to repeat the year.
A1: Grade Point 10, 91-100 marks
A2: Grade Point 9, 81-90 marks
B1: Grade Point 8, 71-80 marks
B2: Grade Point 7, 61-70 marks
C1: Grade Point 6, 51-60 marks
C2: Grade Point 5, 41-50 marks
D: Grade Point 4, 33-40 marks
E1: 21-32 marks
E2: 20 and below marks
Girls outperformed boys in 2022 in TN 11th result. While girls had a 94.99 per cent pass percentage. Boys secured 84.86 per cent.
The results are now available at the websites dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Students can also get their results via Digilocker and SMS.
Since 2018, TNDGE stopped declaring the names of the top-ranking students. According to the DGE, the move is aimed to reduce the ‘unhealthy’ competition. Hence, there will be no toppers list this year for HSE +1 exam.
To check the TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023, students need to follow the below steps:
Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on TN 11th supply result link 2023.
Step 3: Key in the exam roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: Submit
Step 5: The results will appear
– tnresults.nic.in
– dge.tn.gov.in.
In order to pass, students need to score 35 marks out of 100 to pass in every subject.
The Tamil Nadu Class 11 supply results can be retrieved by entering the board exam registration number and date of birth. The exam roll number is mentioned in the admit cards. Hence, students will need their admit cards to check their scores.
The original HSE+1 marksheet will be provided to students by their respective schools. The mark sheet that will be available on the official website of the TNDGE will be provisional.
Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or download it from the Play Store.
Step 2: Click on the “Sign up" button to create an account.
Step 3: For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.
Step 4: Click on the “TNDGE" option.
Step 5: Key your Class 11 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document" button.
Step 6: The TN HSE +1 supply result will appear on the screen.
After downloading the scorecards, students must cross-check all the details on it to ensure it is error-free. This includes spellings of names and subjects, roll number, date of birth, etc. In case of any error, report to the school authorities immediately…read more
The TN supply exams began on June 27 with language papers and concluded on July 5 with Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and dietetics, Textile and dress designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, and Nursing (General).
The TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023 has been declared by TNDGE. Students who took the exam can check their scores at tnresults.nic.in.
The TN class 11 final exam results were released on May 19. Out of the total 7,76,844 candidates, 7,06,413 students passed. The overall pass percentage was at 90.93 per cent. Those who failed to clear the exam were allowed to appear for the supply exam.
Step 1: Visit tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on TN 11th supply result link 2023
Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit
Step 5: Result will appear on screen
TNDGE will declare the HSE +1 or class 11 supplementary results 2023 today, July 28. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the same on dge.tn.gov.in.