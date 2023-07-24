Trends :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Declared! Know Steps to Check at tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Declared! Know Steps to Check at tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The class 12 supplementary exam result has been declared. Students must fill out their login details to check their scores

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 14:36 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The TN HSE +2 or class 12 supplementary examination 2023 results have been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) today, July 24. Students may view their class 12 supply results at the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. More than 47,000 students took the exam the TN class 12th supply exam this year. The HSE Plus 2 supplementary exam was conducted from June 19 to June 26 this year.

Jul 24, 2023 14:36 IST

How To Get Scanned Copy of TN 12th Supplementary Answer Sheet 2023?

The office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examination will be open on July 27 and 28, from 10 AM to 5:45 PM, for students who want to request a copy of the TN +2 Supplementary Examination answer sheet.

Jul 24, 2023 14:30 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Re-evaluation

Tamil Nadu board conducts a re-evaluation process for candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for errors. The applications for the re-evaluation process will be released soon on the official website.

Jul 24, 2023 14:25 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Log In With Details On Admit Card

Students must enter their roll number and date of birth on the result portal to view the TN HSC Supplementary results for 2023. To ensure that their login credentials are entered correctly on the portal, students are advised to have their admit cards handy.

Jul 24, 2023 14:11 IST

Where to Check TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023?

Students who sat for the Tamil Nadu board class 12 HSE supplementary exam 2023 can check their results at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Jul 24, 2023 13:51 IST

Jul 24, 2023 13:31 IST

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Process Begins Tomorrow

The TN NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule has been released. The registration, payment, choice filling, and locking process will begin tomorrow, July 25 at tnmedicalselection.net. The process of seat allotment will begin on August 1 and the results will be released on August 3…read more

Jul 24, 2023 13:21 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Scanned Copy of Answer Sheet

Candidates have the opportunity of getting a scanned copy of their answer sheet for Rs. 275. Candidates must pay Rs 305 for Biology papers while paying Rs 205 for other courses.

Jul 24, 2023 13:04 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Board Exam Results

The overall pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu Board’s Class 12th board exam 2023 was 94.03%. The exam was passed by 3,49,697 male students and 4,05,753 female students. While 81.89% of students passed  the arts stream, 91.63% of students passed the commerce stream, and 96.32% of students passed the science stream exams.

Jul 24, 2023 12:55 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Details To Check On Scorecards

The class 12 certificate serves as proof of both academic advancement and date of birth. Therefore, it is crucial to confirm that the information on it is accurate. In the event of an error, students must get the mark sheet corrected.

Details To Check On Scorecards –

  • Name
  • Personal details
  • Exam dates
  • School name
  • Total marks
  • Percentage and Grade Calculation
  • Pass/ Fail status
Jul 24, 2023 12:45 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Grading System

Students who pass the Class 12 HSC test with a score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade, while those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2. D grades are given to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range. A student will receive an E grade and be deemed to have failed if their score is below 35 per cent.

Jul 24, 2023 12:34 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Passing Criteria

Students taking compartment exams must also obtain at least 35 marks on each paper in order to pass. Students must pass both parts of the exam for subjects that have both theoretical and practical examinations. They must receive at least 15 out of 30 marks in the practical examinations to pass. 

Jul 24, 2023 12:24 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Log in credentials

To access the TN HSC Supplementary results, students will have to enter their roll number and supporting credentials on the result portal. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can cross-check the credentials and correctly enter them on the portal.

Jul 24, 2023 12:18 IST

When Were TN 12th Supplementary Exams Conducted?

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th supplementary exams were held from June 19 to June 26. The exam timings were from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

Jul 24, 2023 12:14 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: How to Check

Students may access Tamil Nadu 12th Supply results after they are released by following these steps:

  1. Step 1: Navigate to dge.tn.gov.in to access the TNDGE website.
  2. Step 2: After that, select the HSE 2nd year supplementary results tab.
  3. Step 3: Fill out the necessary information in the login box.
  4. Step 4: Submit your credentials to be redirected to the result window.
  5. Step 5: Once the TN Class 12 supply examination result appears, review it and download a copy.
Jul 24, 2023 12:07 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Websites to Check

Students will be able to access their class 12 supply results at the following websites:

  1. tnresults.nic.in
  2. dge.tn.gov.in
  3. dge1.tn.nic.in
  4. dge2.tn.nic.in
Jul 24, 2023 12:01 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Date and Time

Date : The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will be publishing the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 24.
Time : The exact time for the release of the results is yet to be announced. However, it is expected to be announced in the afternoon.

To pass the TN board exam, a minimum score of 35 per cent out of 100 in every subject is required, and the same rules apply to students who registered for the supplementary exams.

