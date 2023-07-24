TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Declared! Know Steps to Check at tnresults.nic.in

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The TN HSE +2 or class 12 supplementary examination 2023 results have been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) today, July 24. Students may view their class 12 supply results at the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. More than 47,000 students took the exam the TN class 12th supply exam this year. The HSE Plus 2 supplementary exam was conducted from June 19 to June 26 this year.
The office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examination will be open on July 27 and 28, from 10 AM to 5:45 PM, for students who want to request a copy of the TN +2 Supplementary Examination answer sheet.
Tamil Nadu board conducts a re-evaluation process for candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for errors. The applications for the re-evaluation process will be released soon on the official website.
Students must enter their roll number and date of birth on the result portal to view the TN HSC Supplementary results for 2023.
Students who sat for the Tamil Nadu board class 12 HSE supplementary exam 2023 can check their results at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.
Step 1: Go to dge.tn.gov.in
Step 2: Click on TN HSE 2nd year supplementary results tab.
Step 3: Enter log in details
Step 4: The result will appear on screen
Candidates have the opportunity of getting a scanned copy of their answer sheet for Rs. 275. Candidates must pay Rs 305 for Biology papers while paying Rs 205 for other courses.
The overall pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu Board’s Class 12th board exam 2023 was 94.03%. The exam was passed by 3,49,697 male students and 4,05,753 female students. While 81.89% of students passed the arts stream, 91.63% of students passed the commerce stream, and 96.32% of students passed the science stream exams.
The class 12 certificate serves as proof of both academic advancement and date of birth. Therefore, it is crucial to confirm that the information on it is accurate. In the event of an error, students must get the mark sheet corrected.
Details To Check On Scorecards –
Students who pass the Class 12 HSC test with a score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade, while those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2. D grades are given to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range. A student will receive an E grade and be deemed to have failed if their score is below 35 per cent.
Students taking compartment exams must also obtain at least 35 marks on each paper in order to pass. Students must pass both parts of the exam for subjects that have both theoretical and practical examinations. They must receive at least 15 out of 30 marks in the practical examinations to pass.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can cross-check the credentials and correctly enter them on the portal.
The Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th supplementary exams were held from June 19 to June 26. The exam timings were from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.
Students may access Tamil Nadu 12th Supply results after they are released by following these steps:
Students will be able to access their class 12 supply results at the following websites:
Date : The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will be publishing the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 24.
Time : The exact time for the release of the results is yet to be announced. However, it is expected to be announced in the afternoon.