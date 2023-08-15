If Education is Moved to the State List of Constitution, NEET Can be Scrapped: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday batted for shifting education to the state list of the Constitution from the concurrent list. In his Independence Day address, Stalin announced that approximately 55,000 vacancies would be filled in various government departments. He said all subjects that have a direct connect to people should be brought under Constitution’s state list, in particular education.

Only if education is moved to the state list of the Constitution, qualifying examination methods like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) could be completely scrapped. Following the deaths by suicide of a teen, a medical course aspirant, and his father over alleged NEET-related stress, Stalin on Monday urged President Droupadi Murmu to immediately give her assent to a state Bill that seeks to exempt Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the qualifying test. Stalin delivered his Independence Day address from Fort St George here, the seat of power, after unfurling the national flag.