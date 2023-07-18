TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Rank List Released at tnmedicalselection.net

The Tamil Nadu Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has issued the provisional rank list for the TN NEET UG 2023 counselling. Students can download the category-wise rank list from the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. The provisional rank list is for those who had registered themselves for the state counselling process for admission to Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes.

The TN NEET UG 2023 provisional rank list will mention details such as the rank of the candidate, application number, NEET UG 2023 roll number, name of the candidate, community, NEET UG scores and common rank on the list. It is important to note that the TN NEET UG 2023 counselling rank list has been issued for all categories such as management quota, government quota, and special categories. Candidates will be assigned seats in state medical or dental colleges based on their rank.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rank List: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official portal for TN NEET UG counselling at tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘provisional rank list for MBBS and BDS’ programme link.

Step 3: A pdf file displaying the rank list will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are advised to check the rank list and download it for admission purposes.