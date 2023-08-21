TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins Today, How to Apply

The registration window for the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 will be opened today, August 21, by the Directorate of medical education and Research (DME), Tamil Nadu. Through the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, applicants can register for TN NEET UG counselling round 2. The registration window is scheduled to open at 10 AM. Candidates who did not receive a seat allotment in the first round of TN NEET UG counselling 2023 can now file a fresh registration for the second round .

It is important for applicants to be mindful that the registration period for the TN NEET UG counselling round 2 will conclude tomorrow, August 22 at 5 PM. Candidates are urged to fill out all required data and complete the option filling for the seat allotment round while registering. According to the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 timetable, the option filling and locking processes will begin on August 24 and will go on till August 28. Students must report to their allocated college by September 4.

Advertisement

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research’s official website for NEET UG counselling at tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: Navigate to the UG courses tab and click the registration link.

Step 3: Fill out the NEET UG Counselling round 2 registration form with the necessary information.

Step 4: Fill out the college preferences in the choice filling link.

Step 5: submit the choices and download a copy of the forms for future records

Advertisement

TN NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023: Documents required

Students must provide their original documents as well as a scanned copies of the following documents to the college for verification:

1. NEET 2023 result/scorecard

2. NEET 2023 admit card

3. Class 10 mark sheet

4. Class 11 mark sheet

5. Marksheet of Class 12 or equivalent

6. Aadhar Card

7. Ration card or Passport

Advertisement

8. A bonafide certificate certifying that the student has completed Class 6 to Class 12 at a Tamil Nadu school.

9. Transfer certificate from the previous school attended (or) bonafide certificate from the school where the candidate is currently enrolled should be submitted.