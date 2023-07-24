TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Released, Choice Filling Process Begins Tomorrow

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Tamil Nadu has released the counselling schedule of the TN National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. As per the official notice, the registration, payment, choice filling, and locking process will begin tomorrow, July 25. The application process will conclude on July 31 at 5 pm on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

The process of seat allotment will begin on August 1 and the results will be released on August 3. The downloading of the provisional allotment order will be conducted from August 4 to 8. The last date for joining is August 8.

“Candidates who are participating in the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs.500/- for Government Quota and Rs.1000/- for Management Quota," reads the official notice. The NEET mark against the government quota for ranks 1 to 25856 is 720 to 107 while for management quota for ranks 1 to 13179 is 715 to 107.