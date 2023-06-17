TNDTE Diploma April Result 2023 Released At dte.tn.gov.in; Step To Download

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Government of Tamil Nadu declared the results for the Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education (TNDTE) Diploma April exams 2023 on June 16. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their scores from the official website at dte.tn.gov.in or tndte.gov.in. To access the results online, candidates must enter their credentials such as register number on the login window.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to TN DoTE’s official website at dte.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads – ‘Diploma Board Examination April 2023 results published’.

Step 3: On the new page enter the ‘Register Number’ and click on submit.

Step 3: The TN Diploma April exam Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check, download and save the TNDTE Diploma Result 2023

Step 5: Keep a printout of the TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 for further reference.

“The DOTE is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on the internet. The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Mark Sheets," read a notice on the website. Also, the TNDTE original mark sheets will be released by the Directorate of Technical Education separately in due course.