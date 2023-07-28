TNEA Begins General Engineering Counselling From Today

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee has reduced the number of days needed to pay tuition fees and confirm the seat allocation from seven days to five days this year in order to minimize the length of engineering counseling. On Friday, the first round of general engineering counseling will be offered online. In the state’s 442 engineering institutions, 1.6 lakh seats are available this year under the government quota. This year, around 1.7 lakh candidates will take part in general counseling.

Students who accept the tentative allotment must pay the tuition fees in the colleges, and those who accept the allotment but seek a better allotment may pay the fees at the TNEA Faciliation Centres (TFCs).

For accredited courses at self-financing colleges, the tuition fees ranges from 27,500 for accredited courses at government colleges to 2,00 for government colleges. The specifics of the fees that students must pay will be listed on their allotment order, according to T Purushothaman, secretary of TNEA.

After five days of seat allocation, if fees are not paid, the seats are deemed vacant and given to other students. Up to 22,761 students will take part in the initial counseling session.