TNPSC Group 4 Result 2022 Declared at tnpsc.gov.in, Know how to Check

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the result of the Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group - IV) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download their results from the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group - IV preliminary examination was conducted on July 24 last year at various examination centres across Tamil Nadu. The answer key for the same was released on August 1, 2022.

To access the TNPSC Group – IV result, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal. The result will feature marks obtained by the candidates and rank position. A total of 7,301 posts in various departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Advertisement

TNPSC Group IV Result 2022: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit TNPSC’s official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link that reads – ‘COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV IN GROUP-IV SERVICES’

Step 3: On the new window, enter your login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The TNPSC Group IV result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the Group IV result.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the result for future reference or need.

It is important to note that based on the marks obtained by candidates in the TNPSC Group IV written exam, a tentative list of eligible applicants will be released by the Commission. These selected candidates will have to upload all their essential certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification.

Advertisement

Once the verification process is done, all the shortlisted candidates will be invited for counselling for departmental unit allotment in the order of their rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy.

According to Times of India report, the Commission recently added a total number of 2,816 openings in Group IV that increased the number of posts from 7,301 to 10,117. It was done keeping in view the recommendations made by the state government to fill vacancies in government sectors that surged over the last four years, reports add.

Read all the Latest Education News here