TNPSC Junior Scientific Officer Admit Card Released, How to Download

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) in Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Subordinate Service. Candidates scheduled to appear for the TNPSC JSO exam can now access and download their admit cards through the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. To obtain the admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth. This step ensures that candidates have easy access to the necessary documents for the upcoming examination.

This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies for Junior Scientific Officers in the Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Subordinate Service. The bifurcation of the vacancies is as follows: 20 in Chemistry, 04 in Biology, 03 in Physics, and 04 in the Physics and Chemistry division with a specialisation in Computer Forensic Science.

Advertisement

The official notification read, “The Hall Ticket for provisionally admitted candidates for the mentioned examination has been made available on the Commission’s official websites, tnpsc.gov.in, and tnpscexams.in. To download the Hall Ticket, candidates need to access their One Time Registration (OTR Dashboard) using their Application Number and Date of Birth."

Carrying the admit card to the examination hall is crucial as it serves as a mandatory document for the TNPSC JSO exam. The admit card contain details like the candidate’s name, examination centre, exam timings, and registration number.

The TNPSC JSO exam is scheduled to be held for two papers on July 23, the first paper will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by the second paper from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. It will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

TNPSC JSO 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Advertisement

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Hall Ticket Download’ option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on One Time Registration (OTR) Dashboard.

Step 4: To get the hall ticket, enter the login credentials.

Step 5: Your TNPSC JSO admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully and download the hall ticket for the exam day.