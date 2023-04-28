TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Registrations Open for 31 Junior Scientific Officer Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,35,100

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the registration process for the recruitment of junior scientific officers (JSO). Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the applications for the junior scientific officer post is May 26. The application correction process will begin on June 2 and end on June 4.

TNPSC aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Subordinate Service through this recruitment drive. The JSO exam is scheduled to be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on July 23.

TNPSC JSO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age requirement is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 32 years as on July 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the upper age requirement has been relaxed for reserved category aspirants.

TNPSC JSO Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Log on to tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, register and create a login ID and Password.

Step 3: Then click on the “Apply Online" link.

Step 4: On the new page, log in with the credentials and fill up the application form as instructed.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all the documents, pay the essential fee and submit the form as asked.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the JSO form for future reference.

TNPSC JSO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

While applying for the post of junior scientific officer, candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 150 and an examination fee of Rs 150.

TNPSC JSO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The exam will be held for two papers — I and II. Paper I is from 9.30 AM to 12.30 and Paper II is from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates will be selected based on a two-stage process- a written examination followed by a round of an interview.

TNPSC JSO Recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will take home a salary of Rs 36,900 to Rs 1,35,100.

