TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 For 3359 Vacant Posts Begins On tnusrb.tn.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Application Fee And More

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has started taking online applications for the recruitment of 3359 vacant posts. The recruitment process will be for the posts of Constable Grade II, Firemen and Grade II Jail Warder Posts and will be done in online forms. The registrations for the recruitments will begin from August 18 and the last date for the registering will be September 17. Applicants who are eligible will have to apply from TNUSRB’s official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

TNUSRB Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and shouldn’t be over 26 years of age, recorded as of July 1, 2023.Candidates must be educated till class 10 at least. Candidates must know how to read, write and speak Tamil. Age limit relaxations will be provided to the reserved categories.

TNUSRB’ recruitment program

Applicants will have to apply from the official website of TNUSRB by going on its Online Recruitment Portal at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Visit the homepage of the website and start the registration process.

Enter all the necessary details required for registration.

Upload a scanned copy of your Qualifications, Proofs and Other important documents.

You will have to pay the application fee which is 250 Rs.

Submit the form to finish the registration process.

Take a printout of the registered form to keep as proof and for future preference as well.

Advertisement

TNUSRB Selection Process