TNUSRB Recruitment 2023: Applications to Begin for 3,359 Vacancies on August 18, Know Eligibility Criteria

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will begin the online registration process for the combined recruitment of Grade-II Police Constables, Firemen, and Grade-II Jail Warders on August 18. The deadline for submission of the application forms is September 19. Once the registration process opens, candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, TNUSRB plans to fill a total of 3,359 vacancies in the Police and Fire service departments across the state. Out of the total number of vacancies, 2,576 openings are for male applicants and 783 are for female aspirants.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 from a recognised board/university with the Tamil language as one of the prime subjects.

Age limit: The minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 26 years as on July 1, 2023. Candidates should keep in mind that upper age limit relaxations are available for reserved category applicants.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says - ‘Online Application for TNUSRB PC Recruitment 2023.’

Step 3: Register yourself first by entering the required details.

Step 4: Once registration is done, log in using the user id and password.

Step 5: Then fill out the application form as directed, upload all the essential documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Cross check all the details in the form and click on the submit option.

Advertisement

It is to be noted that once the application form is sent, a provisional registration id and password will be sent to the candidate’s email address.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

At the time of registration, candidates will be charged a fee of Rs 250. The application fee needs to be paid via online modes such as internet banking, debit cards, credit card, and UPI.