Top 5 Govt Medical Colleges In UP With Lowest Tuition Fees For MBBS

Uttar Pradesh is the largest and most populated state in India. The state has around 67 medical colleges out of which 35 are government-run and 32 are private. The total MBBS seats in the state is around 5,128 as of 2023. The government has planned to establish a medical college in every district to gain better clinical experience and raise employment along with opportunities.

While getting into government medical college may be difficult but also comes with its perks. The tuition fees in the government college for MBBS are lower compared to private colleges. Here is the list of the top five government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh with the lowest tuition fees:

King George’s Medical University

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow was established in 1911. The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses including MBBS, MDMS and diploma courses. There are 250 MBBS seats in the university and the tuition fee is around Rs 2.50 lakh.

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh was established in 1962 and is affiliated with Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The college has 150 MBBS seats and the tuition fee here is Rs 2.20 lakh

Banaras Hindu University

The Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is a medical school and hospital in Varanasi that was established in 1960 under the affiliation to BHU. The medical college has around 100 seats for MBBS. The tuition fee for the course is around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Science

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Science (UPUMS) is in Saifai, Etawah and was established in 2005 by the Uttar Pradesh government. The medical college has 200 MBBS seats and the of tuition fee is Rs 81,000.

AIIMS, Gorakhpur