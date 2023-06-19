TOSS Releases SSC, Intermediate Results At telanganaopenschool.org; How To Download

The Telangana Open School Society has released the results for class 10th and 12th today. Candidates can check the results from the official website, telanganaopenschool.org. The results declared show that 49.71 percent students have qualified SSC while, 47.17 percent students in intermediate have passed the board examination. The examination was conducted from April 25 to May 4.

Steps to download TOSS SSC, Intermediate 2023 Results

Step 1- Visit the official website, telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2- On the homepage, check the latest announcement section and select the link for ‘SSC Results Link’ or ‘Intermediate Results Link’

Advertisement

Step 3- Select the link for your respective class.

Step 4- Enter the admission number and roll number mentioned on the admit card.

Step 5- The TOSS, SSC , Intermediate results 2023 will be displaced on the screen.

An official notification from the Telangana Open School Society reads as “Results of SSC & Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations April/May 2023 conducted by Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad from 25.04.2023 to 04.05.2023 are hereby released and hoisted on the website www.telanganaopenschool.org. Candidates can view/download their results on the website."