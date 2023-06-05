Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Released, How to Check TBSE Madhyamik, HS Marksheets

The Tripura 10th and 12th results for the year 2023 have been released by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today, June 5. This year, the overall pass percentage of class 10 students stands at 86.02 per cent while the pass percentage of class 12 is 83.2 per cent. Students can access their grades on the official TBSE website, tbse.tripura.gov.in. This year, 38,116 students in the 10th grade and 33,435 students in the 12th grade took the TBSE board exams.

Exams for the Tripura board’s Madhyamik or class 10 started on March 16 with the English examination and ended on April 18 with the sixth subject that was optional. The TBSE higher secondary or class 12 exams began on March 15 with the English paper and concluded on April 19.

To pass the TBSE Class 12 examination 2023, students must obtain a minimum passing mark of 30 per cent on every exam and overall. For the Class 10 examination, students must get at least 35 per cent in each subject as well as the total aggregate in order to pass.

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the TBSE’s official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click the “TBSE Final Result 2023" link.

Step 3: On the newly opened window, click the TBSE Class 10 Result 2023 or TBSE Class 12 Result 2023 link.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, birth date, and any other necessary information in the result portal before clicking “Submit".

Step 5: Your device’s screen will display the TBSE Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 examination results.

Step 6: Take a printout of your results and save a copy for future reference.

Tripura Board Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations were held in 2022 from April 18 to May 6, while class 12 board exams were scheduled from May 2 to June 1. Over 43,000 students took the Class 10 exams, while 28,931 took the Tripura Board Class 12 examination. Last year, the board exams were split into two phases.