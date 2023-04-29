Tripura Govt Working on Enhancing Opportunities in Higher Education: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said his government has been working on enhancing opportunities in higher education so that students do not need to go outside the state to pursue higher studies.

He also stressed on the quality of education and urged students to be attentive in classrooms and participate in discussion, debate and other co-curricular activities.

“At present, the state has one central university and one state varsity besides a private university. One is being set up by a private party. Two medical colleges are working and admission will start in dental college in the coming academic session," the CM said.

Saha was speaking at Chief Minister’s Annual Award for Academic Excellence to School Students-2022 at Rabindra Bhavan here.

He also said there are several other institutions in the state such as National Forensic Science University, National Institute of Technology (NIT), National Law University and Tripura Institute of Technology.

“The government has been working on enhancing opportunities in higher education. We want that students don’t need to go outside the state to pursue higher studies. We have been working relentlessly to widen the scope for higher education," he said.

Altogether 202 students, who either passed Class 10 or 12 board exams last year, were felicitated for academic excellence.

CM Manik Saha, who is also the education minister, stated that the percentage of students who passed the Madhyamik examination (Class 10 board exams) increased from 52.35 per cent in 2018 to 91.02 per cent in 2022.

“The same in higher secondary has increased from 70.58 per cent in 2018 to 97.45 per cent in 2022. It shows that the state’s education system is gradually improving," he said.

The CM also laid focus on quality education to make ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura’.

“Students must be attentive in classrooms and participate in discussion, debate and other co-curricular activities", he said.

CM Manik Saha also said the state government has already adopted a "zero tolerance policy" to the drug menace.

“Drug traffickers are destroying the new generation. Societal resistance is required to prevent such a problem," he added.

