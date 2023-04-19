Tripura JEE 2023 Admit Card Released At tbjee.nic.in, How To Download

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the admit card for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from tbjee.nic.in. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted on April 25 in multiple sessions. The TJEE 2023 will be held for four subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

The Physics & Chemistry exam will be held from 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the Biology exam is scheduled to take place from 1.30 PM to 2.15 PM. The mathematics exam will be conducted from 2.45 PM to 3.30 PM. The entrance exam will be conducted at Ambassa, Agartala, Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Udaipur, and Santirbazar. All candidates are advised to reach the exam centre an hour before the test. They are also required to adhere to the strict guidelines and instructions issued on the TJEE 2023 admit card.

TJEE Admit Card 2023: How to download

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to TBJEE’s official website at tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the “Download Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Enter the login details correctly and submit. The TJEE 2023 hall ticket will appear on your laptop or computer.

Step 4: Check and download the entrance exam admit card.

Step 5: Take a printout of the hall ticket for examination purposes and future reference.

The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023 is being conducted for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) courses such as engineering, agriculture, veterinary, fishery, and paramedical.

The entrance exam will be held on a single day but in three different shifts. The first shift includes Physics and Chemistry exams. The second and third shift comprises Biology and Mathematics, respectively. It is important to note that the medium of the TJEE 2023 question paper will be English and Bengali. The Tripura Board will conduct the entrance exam on an OMR sheet and the pattern of the questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type.

Advertisement

The syllabus for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics is divided into 10 modules. There will be a total of 30 (compulsory) questions for all four subjects, taking three questions from each module. Every question will carry four marks, so the total will be 120 for each subject and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Read all the Latest Education News here