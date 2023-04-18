Trends :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
Tripura Shuts Govt Schools Till April 23 Amid Heatwave

The scorching heat may adversely impact the health of the students, Manik Saha said in a Facebook post, announcing the closure of all state-run and state-aided schools

April 18, 2023

Tripura, India

Tripura schools to remain closed till April 23 (Representative Image)
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced that all government schools in the state will remain shut from April 18 to 23 due to the prevailing heatwave conditions.

The scorching heat may adversely impact the health of the students, he said in a Facebook post, announcing the closure of all state-run and state-aided schools.

He also appealed to the private schools in the state to do the same in view of the prevailing weather condition.

Tripura has 4,226 state-run and state-aided schools with 7.02 lakh students.

However, colleges and universities in the state will function as usual, officials said.

The mercury is hovering around 37 degrees Celsius in Tripura over the last three days. Rains are unlikely till April 20, weather officials said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023
