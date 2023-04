Tripura Shuts Govt Schools Till April 23 Amid Heatwave

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced that all government schools in the state will remain shut from April 18 to 23 due to the prevailing heatwave conditions.

The scorching heat may adversely impact the health of the students, he said in a Facebook post, announcing the closure of all state-run and state-aided schools.

He also appealed to the private schools in the state to do the same in view of the prevailing weather condition.

Tripura has 4,226 state-run and state-aided schools with 7.02 lakh students.

However, colleges and universities in the state will function as usual, officials said.

The mercury is hovering around 37 degrees Celsius in Tripura over the last three days. Rains are unlikely till April 20, weather officials said.

