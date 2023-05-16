TS DOST 2023 Application Process Begins, Check Eligibility Criteria, Exam Schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registration process for the Telangana State Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2023 for undergraduate (UG) degree admissions 2023-24. Candidates can apply for the TS DOST 2023 phase 1 process by visiting the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for TS DOST 2023 phase 1 is up till June 10. It is important to note that the one-time application fee for all the colleges/programmes of one or more Universities is Rs 200.

“Candidate must register himself/herself by visiting the website and logging in by the Intermediate Hall-ticket number," reads the official notice. Candidates will be allowed to enter their web options from May 20 to June 11. Meanwhile, the verification of special category students will be conducted for the Physically Handicapped (PH)/ Children of Armed Personnel (CAP) category on June 8 and for National Cadet Corps (NCC) and extra-curricular candidates on June 9.

The Degree Online Services Telangana offers a single window service for eligible candidates who are seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in any of the state universities. The universities of Telangana wherein candidates are granted admission include Osmania University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Palamuru University.

The TS DOST 2023 admission process will end on July 15. The respective classes for the academic session 2023-24 will commence on July 17. The TS DOST admission process will be held in three phases that will take place through June and July.

TS DOST 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students who passed their Telangana State Intermediate (Class 12) exam or any other equivalent recognised examination are eligible to apply for the TS DOST 2023.

TS DOST 2023: Important Dates

-Phase I registration: May 16 to June 10.

-Web-options: May 20 to June 11

-Phase I seat allotment: June 16

-Online self-reporting by the allotted students: June 16 to June 25

-Phase II registration: June 16 to June 26

- Web-options: June 16 to June 27

- Phase II seat allotment: June 30

- Online self-reporting by the allotted students: July 1 to July 5

- Phase III registration: July 1 to July 5

- Web-options: July 1 to July 6

- Phase III seat allotment: July 10

- Online Self-reporting by the allotted students: July 10 to July 15.