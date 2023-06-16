TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At dost.cgg.gov.in, How to Check

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Phase 1 seat allotment results for the Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2023 today. Applicants can check their Phase 1 seat allotment result through the official portal, dost.cgg.gov.in. Every year the examination is conducted with over 1000 universities and 200 undergraduate courses.

DOST is a single window for candidates who seek admission into any of the undergraduate courses in participating state universities including Osmania, Telangana, and Palamuru Universities. The Phase 1 of the TS DOST 2023 registration process began on May 16 and concluded on June 10. The admission process of DOST will conclude on July 15. It is expected that, sessions will start for the academic year 2023–2024 on July 17, according to the official schedule.

Following the past trends, the admissions procedure will take place over the months of June and July in three stages. After the release of the TS DOST Seat Allotment Phase 1 result, candidates need to apply for self-reporting process. This process will begin from June 16 to June 25, 2023, according to the timetable.

TS DOST PHASE 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official portal of TS DOST - dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidate login page. To access the result, enter the necessary details and click on submit.

Step 3: The TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment result will appear on the screen in a PDF format.

Step 4: Check, download and save the result for admission purpose.

TS DOST 2023: COMPLETE ADMISSION SCHEDULE

-Phase I seat allotment result: June 16

-Online self-reporting by the allotted students: June 16 to June 25

-Phase II registration: June 16 to June 26

- Web options: June 16 to June 27

- Phase II seat allotment: June 30

- Online self-reporting by allotted students: July 1 to July 5.

- Phase III registration: July 1 to July 5

- Web-options: July 1 to July 6

-Phase III seat allotment: July 10

-Online self-reporting by allotted students: July 10 to July 15

For the latest updates on TS DOST 2023, students are advised to keep checking the official websites.