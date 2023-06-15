Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result to Release Tomorrow, How to Check

TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result to Release Tomorrow, How to Check

The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be made available to the candidates through the official portal, dost.cgg.gov.in

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 10:08 IST

Telangana, India

Phase 1 of the TS DOST 2023 registration process began on May 16 and ended on June 10 (Representative Image)
Phase 1 of the TS DOST 2023 registration process began on May 16 and ended on June 10 (Representative Image)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Phase 1 seat allotment result/list for the Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2023 on Friday, June 16. The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be made available to the candidates through the official portal, dost.cgg.gov.in. DOST offers a single window for students seeking admission into any of the undergraduate courses in participating state universities including Osmania, Telangana, and Palamuru Universities. Phase 1 of the TS DOST 2023 registration process began on May 16 and ended on June 10. The DOST admission procedure will conclude on July 15 and sessions will start for the academic year 2023–2024 on July 17, according to the official schedule.

It should be noted that the admissions procedure will take place over the months of June and July in three stages. After the release of the TS DOST Seat Allotment Phase 1 result, candidates need to apply for self-reporting process. This process will begin from June 16 to June 25, 2023, according to the timetable.

Advertisement

TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official portal of TS DOST - dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidate login page. To access the result, enter the necessary details and click on submit.

Step 3: The TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment result will appear on the screen in a PDF format.

Step 4: Check, download and save the result for admission purpose.

TS DOST 2023: Complete Admission Schedule

-Phase I seat allotment result: June 16

-Online self-reporting by the allotted students: June 16 to June 25

-Phase II registration: June 16 to June 26

- Web options: June 16 to June 27

Advertisement

- Phase II seat allotment: June 30

- Online self-reporting by allotted students: July 1 to July 5.

- Phase III registration: July 1 to July 5

- Web-options: July 1 to July 6

-Phase III seat allotment: July 10

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • - Online self-reporting by allotted students: July 10 to July 15

    Candidates are advised to keep checking the main site of TSCHE for more updates and details.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 10:08 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 10:08 IST
    Read More