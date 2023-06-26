Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » TS DOST 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results On June 30 At dost.cgg.gov.in, How to Check

TS DOST 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results On June 30 At dost.cgg.gov.in, How to Check

Applicants can check their TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment result through the official portal, dost.cgg.gov.in

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 12:40 IST

In the phase 2, online self-reporting by allotted students will begin from July 1 to July 5, 2023 pecet.tsche.ac.in (Representative image)
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Phase 2 seat allotment results on June 30. Applicants can check their Phase 2 seat allotment result through the official portal, dost.cgg.gov.in. Every year the examination is conducted with over 1000 universities and 200 undergraduate courses. The TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment results were declared on June 16, 2023.

For applicants seeking admission into any undergraduate programme at a participating state university, such as Osmania, Telangana, or Palamuru Universities, DOST serves as a single point of contact. On July 15, the DOST admissions procedure will come to an end. According to the official calendar, classes should begin on July 17 for the academic year 2023–2024.

The admissions process will happen in three stages over the months of June and July, following prior trends. Candidates must submit an application for the self-reporting process beginning on June 30. In the phase 2, online self-reporting by allotted students will begin from July 1 to July 5, 2023. The Phase 3 will begin from July 10.

TS DOST PHASE 2 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official portal of TS DOST - dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidate login page. To access the result, enter the necessary details and click on submit.

Step 3: The TS DOST Phase 2 Seat Allotment result will appear on the screen in a PDF format.

Step 4: Check, download and save the result for admission purpose.

TS DOST 2023: COMPLETE ADMISSION SCHEDULE

-Phase I seat allotment result: June 16

-Online self-reporting by the allotted students: June 16 to June 25

-Phase II registration: June 16 to June 26

- Web options: June 16 to June 27

- Phase II seat allotment: June 30

- Online self-reporting by allotted students: July 1 to July 5.

- Phase III registration: July 1 to July 5

- Web-options: July 1 to July 6

-Phase III seat allotment: July 10

    • -Online self-reporting by allotted students: July 10 to July 15

    For the latest updates on TS DOST 2023, students are advised to keep checking the official websites.

