TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Results Today at dost.cgg.gov.in, How to Check

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all geared up to announce the TS Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2023 phase 3 seat allotment result today. As soon as it is released, candidates can access the TS DOST phase 3 seat allotment result on the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Once the TS DOST phase 3 seat allotment result is out, candidates who have successfully secured their seats will have to complete the online self-reporting process from July 21 to July 24. During the self-reporting process, candidates will have to make necessary payments to confirm their seats for the allotted institution.

TS DOST Phase-3 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1: Navigate to the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the option, ‘TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 seat allotment result.’

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: TS DOST 2023 phase 3 seat allotment result will be shown on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and if required, download them for admission purposes.

The admission process will require certain documents to secure admission to the college. These documents include their Aadhaar Card, a color photograph, Category Certificate (if applicable), Income Certificate, Extra-Curricular certificates (Sports and Games or NCC), contact information (mobile number and email), Ex-servicemen Certificate (if applicable), and all important mark sheets and pass certificates. It is important to note that these documents are essential for verifying eligibility and academic background, enabling successful candidates to proceed with their college enrollment.

For candidates who have successfully confirmed their seats in different phases of TS Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2023, the reporting to the respective colleges will be carried out simultaneously with the online self-reporting period. This means that from July 21 to July 24, they will have the opportunity to complete the reporting process, ensuring their enrollment into their desired courses.

The orientation programme will also commence tomorrow, July 21, and will be till July 24. It will provide valuable insights about the college, policies, and support services. According to the official schedule, the commencement of semester 1 classes will be on July 24.