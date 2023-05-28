TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 To Begin On June 26

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023) counselling date was recently released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad. The TS EAMCET 2023 counselling phase-1 will commence on June 26 for Bachelor of Pharmacy (MPC) applicants and the counselling process will be divided into three stages. On June 21, the university will publish the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling announcement on its official website, tseamcet.nic.in. The TS EAMCET cut-off 2023 will be communicated to participating institutes in phases.

JNTU Hyderabad administered the TS EAMCET 2023 from May 10 to May 14, with 320,683 applicants registered for the exam. Exam centres were assigned across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the attendance rate was 94.11 per cent.

The TS EAMCET 2023 results were announced on May 25, and out of the 1,95,275 candidates who took the exam, 1,56,879 passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 80 per cent.

The TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Important Dates

Phase-1

Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification– June 26

Certificate verification – June 28 to July 6

Exercising web options – June 28 to July 8

Provisional seat allotment – On or before July 21

Self-reporting online and payment of tuition fees – July 12 to 19

Phase-2

Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification– July 21 and 22

Certificate verification – July 23

Exercising web options – July 21 to 24

Provisional seat allotment – On or before July 28

Self-reporting online and payment of tuition fees – July 28 to 31

Phase-3

Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification– August 2

Certificate verification – August 3

Exercising web options – August 2 to 4

Provisional seat allotment – On or before August 7

Self-reporting online and payment of tuition fees – August 7 to 9

Every year, JNTU Hyderabad organises the TS EAMCET on behalf of the TSCHE. It is an entrance test for candidates interested in pursuing undergraduate (UG) professional programmes in Agriculture, Engineering, and Medicine for the upcoming academic year 2023-2024.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will no longer consider Class 12 final results for admission through the TS EAMCET beginning this year. The only factor relied on to rank students would be their TS EAMCET performance and scores. On April 19, the state administration announced its intention to remove the 25 per cent weightage of class 12 marks for TS EAMCET admissions.