TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Window To Conclude Today At tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is slated to conclude the round 1 choice filling window for TS EAMCET 2023 today. Candidates who met the eligibility requirements for the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling for admission to B.E., B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, and Pharm.D. Courses in the state of Telangana should make sure that they submit their choice for the same by the end of the day on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce the Phase 1 tentative allotment of seats on July 16. From July 16 to July 22, candidates can self-report online and pay their tuition fees. Phase 2 of the counselling is scheduled to take place on July 24

Advertisement

The TS EAMCET 2023 was held from May 7 to May 11 and the results were published on May 25. Overall, 86 per cent of students in the agriculture stream and 80 per cent of students in the engineering stream cleared the exam this year.

TS EAMCET Counselling Phase 1 2023: How To Fill Choices

Step 1: Go to tseamcet.nic.in to access the TS EAMCET’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registration.

Step 3: Log in with your TS EAMCET 2023 credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the choice filling form and submit your college preference information.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Documents required

Advertisement