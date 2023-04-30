TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets Issued At eamcet.tsche.ac.in, How To Download

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued the hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 today, April 30. Candidates taking the TS EAMCET 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2023 will be administered in two shifts from May 10 to May 14. The morning shift runs from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the afternoon shift runs from 3 PM to 6 PM. The TS EAMCET 2023 engineering test will be administered by TSCHE from May 12 to May 14, while the exam for agriculture and medicine will take place from May 10 to May 11. The TS EAMCET 2023 was originally slated to begin on May 7, but it was postponed to avoid clashing with other national entrance exams.

The deadline for TS EAMCET 2023 applications without late fees was April 10. However, application forms can be submitted until May 2 for an additional fee of Rs 5,000.

Advertisement

TS EAMCET 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website of TS EAMCET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “TS EAMCET hall ticket" link .

Step 3: Fill out your registration number and additional information.

Step 4: The hall ticket for the TS EAMCET 2023 will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Starting this year, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education will no longer take into account Class 12 final scores for admission through the TS EAMCET. The only factor used to rank students will be their performance on the TS EAMCET. The state government announced the decision to eliminate the 25 per cent weightage of class 12 marks for TS EAMCET admissions on April 19.

Advertisement

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, carries out the TS EAMCET on behalf of the TSCHE for students interested in enrolling in a wide range of professional programmes offered by institutions in Telangana

Read all the Latest Education News here