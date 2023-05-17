TS EAMCET 2023: Objection Window For Engineering Stream Answer Key Ends Today

The window for raising objections to the answer key of the Engineering stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2023 ends today, May 17. The objection window for the engineering stream was made available on May 15, allowing students who took the exam to raise objections against the preliminary answer key until 8 pm today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2023 was conducted from May 7 to May 11 this year and a total of 3,20,683 students registered for TS EAMCET, with 94.11 per cent of them appearing for the exam.

According to the notice posted on the official EAMCET website, “The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is up to 17 May 2023, 08:00 PM for Engineering (E) Stream."

After careful review and processing of the objections raised by candidates, the final answer key for TS EAMCET 2023 will be released. The results for the Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) streams of TS EAMCET 2023 are expected to be published by the end of May. The results will be prepared by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), taking into account the valid objections raised against the provisional answer key.

TS EAMCET 2023 Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the TS EAMCET official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET Answer key link.

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth as given in the hall ticket

Step 5: Submit the details and access the TS EAMCET answer key portal

Step 6: Review and download the answer key and response sheet

Step 7: Use the available options to raise objections and save the application

Step 8: Take a printout of the objections raised for the future records

In other news, starting this year, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will no longer consider Class 12 final scores for admission through TS EAMCET. The state government made the decision to eliminate the 25 per cent weightage given to Class 12 marks on April 19.

Previously, TS EAMCET marks held 75 per cent weightage, while 25 per cent weightage was assigned to intermediate or Class 12 exam marks to determine the merit list for admission. However, beginning with the academic year 2023-24, students will be ranked solely based on their performance in the TS EAMCET.