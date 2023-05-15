TS EAMCET 2023 Preliminary Answer Key Released At eamcet.tsche.ac.in, How To Download

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued the preliminary answer key for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023. The Council has also released the response sheet of the Agriculture and Medical (AM) Stream. Students can access and download both the answer key and response sheet from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2023 response sheet can be downloaded by students until 6 PM on May 16. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the preliminary answer key for the agriculture and medical (AM) stream can do so by May 16, 6 PM. Furthermore, the last date for submitting objections (for the engineering stream) on the answer key is until May 17, 8 PM.

“Download of Response Sheet for TS EAMCET-2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream is from 14 May 2023, 06:00 PM to 16 May 2023, 06:00 PM. The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is 16 May 2023, 06:00 PM," read the official website.

TS EAMCET 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll to the end of the homepage and click on the ‘Download TS EAMCET 2023 answer key’ link.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the TS EAMCET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth (DoB) to log in. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key.

Step 6: Take a printout of the TS EAMCET provisional answer key for future use.

To access the response sheets or question paper for TS EAMCET 2023, candidates must click on the link provided on the home page and enter their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

It is to be noted that candidates can raise objections against the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key on any number of question(s) but only once. While listing out the objections – candidates are advised to attach or submit a proper justification/ supporting document in pdf or jpeg format.