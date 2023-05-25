TS EAMCET 2023 Result Today At eamcet.tsche.ac.in, How To Check

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, will declare the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 today, May 25. The Education Minister of Telangana, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, will announce the results at 11 AM through a press conference held at the university campus. The results will be available on the main website at 11:15 AM. During the conference, JNTU Hyderabad will also reveal the names of the top ten highest-scoring students, along with their marks and total attendance.

Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2023 can download their results from the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. To access the result, students need to provide their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth on the result portal.

Advertisement

Candidates had until May 17 to raise objections to the engineering stream answer key if they were discontented with the provisional TS EAMCET 2023 answer key.

TS EAMCET 2023 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website to check your results

Step 2: Look for and select the ‘TS EAMCET 2023’ result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. On the new window that appears

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ option to access the result.

Step 5: The TS EAMCET 2023 Result will be displayed on your device screen.

Step 6: Download the TS EAMCET 2023 scorecard and carefully check the details mentioned

Advertisement

Step 7: Take a printout of the TS EAMCET 2023 scorecard and keep it aside for future records.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted by JNTU Hyderabad from May 10 to May 14, with a total of 320,683 candidates registering for the entrance exam. The attendance rate was 94.11 per cent, and exam centres were allocated in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The TS EAMCET, organised by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE, is conducted every year. It serves as an entrance exam for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) professional programs in Agriculture, Engineering, and Medical for the academic year 2023-2024.