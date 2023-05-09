TS EAMCET 2023: TS Inter Marks Not to be Included for Calculating Ranks, Exam Tomorrow

Like last year, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2023) ranks will be calculated without considering the TS Inter or class 12 board exam marks, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced said.

The TS EAMCET 2023 will be held tomorrow, May 10, by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). Candidates can download the hall tickets at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The exam is conducted for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses offered by colleges in the state. Those who clear the exam are eligible for admission to BE, BTech, BPharmacy, BSc (Hons), BVSc & AH, BFSc, and PharmD.

The exam for engineering stream will be held on May 10 and 11. The agriculture and pharmacy stream exam will be conducted from May 12 to 14. The exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 6 PM.

In the TS inter 1st year result, out of 433082 students, 272208 cleared exams. The pass percentage is at 63.85%. While in the TS 2nd year, out of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams. The pass percentage is at 67.26%. A total of 9,48,158 students appeared for inter exams this year.

In 2022, the eligibility criteria too were changed. The minimum marks to appear in the entrance exam were waived off. “The minimum eligibility criteria at least 45% of marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the subjects specified (MPC/ BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern) has been relaxed for TS EAMCET-2022 ranking for the academic year 2022-23 similar to TS EAMCET-2021 (G.O.Rt.No.56 (Higher Education (TE) Department)," the notification has said.

In the TS inter result 2023, Telangana’s Medchal district achieved the highest results in the first-year exams. A total of 75.27 per cent of students from Medchal who took first-year exams successfully passed it. Ranga Reddy district stood second with 72.82 per cent, and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad stood third with 72.6 per cent. In the second-year exams, Telangana’s Mulugu district was the top performer at 85.08 per cent. The Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district recorded 80.16 per cent and ranked second while Medchal with 72.27 per cent ranked Third.

