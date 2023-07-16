TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At eamcet.tsche.ac.in, How To Check

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Seat Allotment Result 2023 has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. Using their ROC Form Number, TS EAMCET Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth, applicants who enrolled for the counselling procedure may check their allotment status and get their provisional seat allotment order on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The provisional assignment of seats for the first round has been announced in accordance with the TS EAMCET 2023 revised timetable. Between July 16 and July 22, candidates whose names have been drawn for seats in Phase-I will need to pay the tuition and confirm their acceptance. The TS EAMCET counselling 2023 second round is slated to take place on July 24.

The TS EAMCET-2023 qualifying candidates who obtained 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination will be admitted to Engineering and Medical programmes through the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023.

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website, to check the results.

Step 2: Select the “EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023" link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where the candidate must input their login information.

Step 4: A new webpage will show the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023

Step 5. Download the TS EAMCET 2023 seat allocation result and print it out for your records.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 counselling is scheduled to start on July 29. Between July 31 and August 2, the required certificate verification will take place. The online choices will be available from July 31 to August 4, and the seat allotment will be accessible on or before August 8.