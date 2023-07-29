TS ECET 2023 Counselling Registration Process Begins at tsecetd.nic.in, Check Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the TS ECET 2023 counselling registration for the first phase from today. Interested candidates can now apply through the official website of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully qualified in TS ECET and obtained a minimum of 45 percent aggregate marks (for OC candidates) or 40 percent aggregate marks (for candidates from other categories) in their Diploma or BSc (Mathematics) Degree Examination are eligible to apply for the registration process.

Step-by-step guide to register for TS ECET counselling process

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the council, tsecetd.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the ‘TS ECET 2023 Counselling first phase registration’ link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open. Now, register yourself by providing the necessary information and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents and pay the counselling registration fees.

Step 5: Once everything is done, click on the submit option and download the confirmation page for your reference.

TS ECET counselling schedule for phase one

-Online filing of basic information, date and time to attend for certificate verification, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre: July 29 to August 1

-Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates: July 31 to August 2

-Exercising options after certificate verification July 31 until August 4

-Freezing of options: August 4

-Provisional allotment of seats: On or before August 8

-Payment of tuition fee & self-reporting through website: From August 8 to August 12

TS ECET eligibility criteria for admission

-Candidate must be of Indian nationality.

-Candidates must belong to Telangana/Andhra Pradesh states.

-Maximum age limits for scholarships are 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for others as of July 1, 2023.

-Diploma in Engineering, Technology, and Pharmacy from State Board of Technical Education or equivalent is required for B.E, B.Tech, and B Pharmacy courses.

-Candidates must have a three-year B.Sc degree and Mathematics as a subject can apply, except for B. Pharmacy.