TS ECET 2023 Counselling: Registrations to Begin from July 29 at ecet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued the lateral entry (second year) counselling schedule for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023. The counselling dates have been released for those seeking admission to the BE, BTech, and B Pharmacy courses in the state. Candidates can check the counselling dates on the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the detailed notice along with instructions to candidates will be uploaded on the official website on July 21. The notification will comprise information concerning eligibility criteria, required documents, and the dates for slot booking. “The detailed notification along with instructions to the candidate will be made available on the website tsecet.nic.in on 21-07-2023," read the official notice.

TS ECET 2023 ADMISSION COUNSELLING: COMPLETE SCHEDULE

Phase 1

- Online filing of application form, payment of processing fee as well as slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification: July 29 to August 1.

- Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates: July 31 to August 2.

- Exercising options after certificate verification: July 31 to August 4.

- Freezing of options: August 4.

- Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before: August 8.

- Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website: August 8 to August 12.

Final Phase

- Online application process, fee payment and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the first phase: August 20 and 21.

- Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates: August 22.

- Exercising options: August 20 to August 23.

- Freezing of options: August 23.

- Provisional allotment of seats on or before: August 26.

- Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website: August 26 to August 29.

- Reporting at the allotted college: August 26 to August 30.